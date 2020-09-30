Two Fan Favorites Make a Comeback at Charleys Philly Steaks

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Charleys Philly Steaks is bringing back two popular limited time menu items to all of its locations-the Prime BBQ Steak Cheesesteak and loaded Jalapeño Pepper Fries. Both items ran as limited time only promotional products in 2019, and quickly became favorites among customers.

"Our guests love bold flavors, and cheese, lots of hot melted cheese!" said Marketing Manager, Devyn Dematteo. "And with our new app, online ordering, and partnerships with delivery companies-our guests can conveniently get exactly what they are looking for."

The Jalapeño Pepper Fries boast six layers of flavor on top of Charleys natural-cut fries. They are tossed in Jalapeño-Lime seasoning and topped with diced jalapeños, cheddar cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, smoky bacon bits, and Ranch dressing.

The Prime BBQ Steak is prepared with 100% USDA Choice steak-cooked to perfection in a Sweet and Spicy BBQ sauce-along with grilled onions, and melty Provolone cheese. It is then topped with more BBQ sauce, along with jalapeño pepper slices, bacon, and crispy onion straws, then placed on fresh, toasted bread.

The Prime BBQ Steak and Jalapeño Pepper Fries were added as part of a recent menu rollout. Charleys Philly Steaks regularly innovates new menu items to entice and excite their fans.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, nearly 600 locations across the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

