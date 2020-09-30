Peter Lemmond: This 15 Year Accountant Wants to Share His "Secret" To Making Any Business 100% Audit Proof

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / When tax season rolls in, business owners often have their heads scratching as they deal with the headache that is bookkeeping, tax planning, tax preparation, managing payroll, preparing financial statements, and many more. However, for 15-year accountant Peter Lemmond, these things are just a walk in the park, because he knows exactly what to do to achieve excellence and proficiency in all things bookkeeping and accounting.

When asked what sparked his passion to be an account he says, "I've always enjoyed giving a helping hand to people who sought help for their finances. I don't think there was a time when I didn't like solving problems and saving people money."

You wouldn't believe it but Peter is quite the musician himself. He says: "I started out my working career as a musician. Playing the piano and pipe organ in concerts and leading worship at church. I have this stellar ability to lead people in worshipping God through music."

It's these ethical values as a worshipper that he translates into his services as an accountant. Peter says, "When I manage clients I always offer ethical services in presenting their financial data. Transparency and trust are our core values and we apply it every time we think of our clients' best interest."

His solid background in the accounting field started when he was working for the Canadian Revenue Agency. It was his time auditing for corporations and smaller businesses that he discovered something great. He discovered "legal loopholes" to pay less tax.

"While most other competitors have not had the privilege of gaining experience through auditing at CRA, I found many ways to get tax advantages in which I could help the normal business to take control of their finances and use these "insider" loopholes (legally) to pay less tax for my clients," he stated.

After getting significant insight into the workings of corporations and businesses and overseeing all financial matters for a large CFO corporation, he decided to launch his own company in his free time and the weekends.

He dedicated hours on end to develop a system that could help any business become 100% Audit Proof. When he finally perfected the system, he immediately wanted to share it to help normal businesses take control of their finances and save clients as much money as possible.

And the amazing thing about his system is that he uses 'expenses' to save your business money. Now that's some outside the box thinking.

Peter shared, "Through working as an auditor at the Canadian Revenue Agency(CRA), I found unique ways to save money that people don't even use. One of them was expenses. It's possible to use expenses to save your business money. It's the things you haven't thought about that make this system work. Many things that will never raise a red flag to the CRA."

Today he enjoys his life serving clients at Peter Lemmonds Bookkeeping & Accounting Services. He remains fiercely ambitious for the company as he looks to take on small business and corporate giants to achieve his goal of running a clean shop that provides proficiency in accounting & bookkeeping.

He says: "We always ensure our clients that hiring us is not a business expense but a business investment. We as a company want to save them as much money as possible through proper bookkeeping, accounting and tax preparation all while paying income tax. With my CRA expertise, we want to maximize your company's assets and reduce tax burdens."

If you want to get every possible penny of your money back from the government in completely legal ways.... without tax fraud, please don't hesitate to reach out

