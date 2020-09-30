Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Pledges More Ontario Jobs as it Breaks Ground at New Head Office

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), broke ground at the site of its new head office in Oakville, ON. The construction of this new office reaffirms Spark Power's commitment to the community in which it was founded and desire to contribute to local job growth.

To celebrate this commitment to job growth in Ontario, we welcomed the following distinguished guests: The Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, Stephen Crawford, MPP, Ward 6 Town and Regional Councillor, Tom Adams, and Ward 6 Town Councillor, Dr. Natalia Lishchyna. Spark Power also welcomed key project members from Nicola Wealth Real Estate, First Gulf, and teams from the City of Oakville, including Amanda St. John, Senior Economic Development Officer. Strict adherence to the government's regulations on social gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19 were followed.

Despite the global recession created by the pandemic, Spark Power has worked diligently to ensure that its employees - workers that keep essential services running - have secure employment. Through the Ontario government's Open for Business and COVID-19 Economy Recovery Act programs, Spark has invested even further in the province's communities by creating new jobs in the ICI, utilities, and renewables sectors. The company has also expanded its support of young people who are entering the skilled trades.

As part of Spark Power's commitment to the environment and sustainable operations, the new 40,000 square foot office space, set for completion in 2022, will be bullfrogpowered, feature rooftop solar, and an indoor living wall. It will also include a state-of-the-art training facility for field technicians onsite.

Spark Power was founded in 2010 and quickly emerged as a leader in solar energy solutions. Over the past decade, the organization has grown from providing farmers in southwest Ontario with community-based solar services, to offering end-to-end electrical contracting, operation and maintenance services, as well as expanded clean energy services, across North America. To date, Spark Power has over 6,000 customers and nearly 1,300 employees throughout Canada and the United States. The company works in a variety of markets including serving industrial, commercial, institutional (ICI) customers electric utilities, and renewable asset owners.

"Spark Power is proud of its roots in Ontario and committed to creating an inclusive workspace that supports the communities in which we live and work. To date, about 45 percent of our workforce is employed in Ontario and primarily comprised of highly skilled tradespeople, engineers, automation experts, and project managers. Our new head office will provide us with an optimal environment to expand even further, innovate and collaborate. We are thrilled to help nurture and build Ontario's economy, and breaking ground at this new site signifies our commitment to this sustainable growth." - Jason Sparaga, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Spark Power.

"We're working to make Ontario the best place in North America to recruit and retain employees. To see Spark Power investing and growing in our province tells us that we're making progress." - Office of the Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development

About Spark Power

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

