JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951) (President COO Izumi Oi) has opened a new facility in JEOL (EUROPE) B.V. (Zaventem, Belgium) on October 1, 2020, aiming to strengthen the Medical Equipment business in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930006021/en/

Demo site JEOL (EUROPE) B.V. (Photo: Business Wire)

This foundation, with three instruments in operation, not only offers customers the possibility of practical demonstrations and intensive service application training, but also enables high-quality service and fast logistics from the dedicated warehouse.

This new approach is based on a long-term plan that whilst keeping pace with a high standard and matured medical environment in Europe, we will also cover emerging regions such as the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Russia, where the expected growth in economy and population can lead to a steady demand for medical infrastructure.

We will continue to promote overseas business intensively and hope that this new operation will be a milestone for more customer-oriented sales and service activities.

JEOL (EUROPE) B.V.: https://www.jeolbenelux.com/

Products (Clinical Chemistry Analyzer ):

https://www.jeol.co.jp/en/products/category_ca.html

JEOL Ltd.

3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan

Izumi Oi, President COO

(Stock code: 6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

www.jeol.com

https://www.jeol.co.jp/en/support/support_system/contact_products.html

