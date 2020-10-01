The global digital asset management market size is poised to grow by USD 6.59 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The shift from on premises to SaaS, increased use of dam across retail, media, and entertainment industries, and high demand for dynamic documents will offer immense growth opportunities.

Report Highlights:

North America was the largest digital asset management in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets, increase in mobility solutions, and emergence of integrated DAM solutions.

The global digital asset management market is concentrated. Adobe Inc., Bynder BV, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this digital asset management market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global digital asset management market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increased Adoption of Analytics to Manage Digital Assets will be a Key Market Trend

Increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets combined with rise in mobility solutions and emergence of integrated DAM solutions will positively impact the market growth.

Digital Asset Management Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital asset management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital asset management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital asset management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital asset management market vendors

