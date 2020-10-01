The global digital asset management market size is poised to grow by USD 6.59 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005597/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Asset Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The shift from on premises to SaaS, increased use of dam across retail, media, and entertainment industries, and high demand for dynamic documents will offer immense growth opportunities.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- North America was the largest digital asset management in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets, increase in mobility solutions, and emergence of integrated DAM solutions.
- The global digital asset management market is concentrated. Adobe Inc., Bynder BV, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this digital asset management market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global digital asset management market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/digital-asset-management-market-industry-analysis
Increased Adoption of Analytics to Manage Digital Assets will be a Key Market Trend
Increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets combined with rise in mobility solutions and emergence of integrated DAM solutions will positively impact the market growth.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Digital Asset Management Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital asset management market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital asset management market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital asset management market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital asset management market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- On premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Bynder BV
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Open Text Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005597/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/