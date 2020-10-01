Boundless Terp Pen XL Electronic Wax Pen Launched by Boundless Technology Is Sleek, Discreet, and Portable

Following the Amazing Response to the Original Terp Pen, Boundless Technology Has Launched the Boundless Terp Pen XL With Adjustable Temperature Settings and a New, Improved Vape Coil; The Device Delivers a Most Satisfying Vaping Experience With Upgrades Throughout

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / According to announcements released by Boundless Technology and Farzin Tooski the Director of Operations, the company has launched the Boundless Terp Pen XL, an improvement on the best-selling Terp Pen. This cannabis concentrate dab pen vaporizer is available in black and silver colors.

The device, made of stainless steel, is sleek and can be carried discreetly. The robust construction means that the Terp Pen XL does not wear and tear easily, and is trouble-free to maintain. The components only need to be wiped with isopropyl alcohol to clean.

It features an improved ceramic coil design for superior airflow and satisfying hits. Two taps on the body reveal the battery life, and three will allow users to cycle through the temperature settings - low heat, medium heat, and high heat. The long-lasting battery allows for all-day use. The micro USB cable included with the device can be used for easy recharging. Concentrates can be stored unobtrusively in the quartz bucket that rests in the cap of the device. The Terp Pen XL is an ideal device for enjoying herbal concentrates. The unique design features a heating element that gets activated simply upon the user inhaling through the device.

Boundless Technology also retails a broad assortment of high-quality concentrate vapes, dry herb vaporizers, hybrids, convection vaporizers, and accessories. The Terp Pen, the precursor to the Terp Pen XL, has been the highest selling product by volume for this company. It's popularity inspired the Boundless team to design an improved sequel to the popular on-demand concentrate-only device.

For more information, go to https://bndlstech.com/product/terp-pen-xl/

Chris Paniagua, a spokesman for Boundless Technology said, "The Terp Pen XL is a fantastic portable and discreet wax pen. Both while on the go, and when relaxing at home. When mobile, the discretion in size, increased battery life, and larger Quartz storage provide the features you want in a top-shelf portable. At home, it's unique simplicity, quick charging, and improved ceramic coil make it a true heavy-hitter."

Providing insight into the brand's guiding philosophy, Paniagua said, "Boundless Technology was established in 2016 with the goal of sharing high-quality vaporization at an affordable price. We aim at delivering an efficient and straightforward experience for the consumer while designing and developing new features and products that are able to achieve the highest effectiveness and flavor."

Contact Information

Name: Chris Paniagua

Company: Boundless Technology

Email: chris@bndlstech.com

Address: 1801 Excise Ave #112 Ontario CA 91764

Website: https://bndlstech.com/product/terp-pen-xl/

SOURCE: Boundless Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608662/Boundless-Terp-Pen-XL-Electronic-Wax-Pen-Launched-by-Boundless-Technology-Is-Sleek-Discreet-and-Portable