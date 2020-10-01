Glassdoor Launches Diversity & Inclusion Ratings

- Job Seekers Get Inside Track on Employer D&I Efforts

- Glassdoor D&I Workplace Survey Reveals That 61% of Black Respondents Would Not Apply For a Job at a Company Where There Is a Lack of Diversity Among Its Workforce, Compared to Just 31% of White Respondents

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, today launched new company diversity and inclusion ratings to give job seekers the insider view on which companies are really making a difference. These new product features come as 72% of UK job seekers and employees surveyed today report that a diverse workforce is an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers1. These features are part of Glassdoor's public commitment to leveraging its product and resources to help achieve equity in and out of the workplace.

According to a new Glassdoor survey conducted by Censuswide, job seekers and employees report that disparities still exist within companies with respect to experiences with and perceptions of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Job seekers and employees also say they want to work at companies that truly value diversity and inclusion as part of their culture. The survey shows that 61% of Black respondents would not apply for a job at a company where there is a lack of diversity among its workforce, compared to just 31% of White respondents. Black and Asian employees surveyed are more likely to agree2 that a diverse workforce is an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers. Sixty four percent of white respondents agree that this is important, compared to 86% of Black respondents and 85% of Asian respondents.

"Job seekers and employees today really care about equity, and for too long they've lacked access to the information needed to make informed decisions about the companies that are, or are not, truly inclusive," said Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer Christian Sutherland-Wong. "We have a responsibility as a platform and employer to bridge the information gap that's blocking the path to equity in and out of the workplace. By increasing transparency around diversity and inclusion within companies, we can help create more equitable companies and a more equitable society too."

Diversity & Inclusion Tools Deliver Valuable Insights for Job Seekers and Employees

To help people better understand the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion at a company, Glassdoor has introduced two new product features to the UK, including:

The "Diversity & Inclusion Rating" is Glassdoor's sixth and newest workplace factor rating empowering employees to rate how satisfied they are with diversity and inclusion at their current or former company, based on a 5-point scale. The rating will appear alongside the five existing workplace factor ratings. While the product was in stealth mode, employees across 12 companies started to rate their satisfaction with their company's Diversity & Inclusion (D&I). So far, Salesforce has the highest D&I rating among this group according to its employees, with a 4.6 rating. Other companies currently rated in terms of their employee satisfaction with D&I include: Accenture (4.2), Amazon (4.1), Apple (4.0), Deloitte (4.0), Facebook (4.2), Google (4.4), McDonald's (3.7), Salesforce (4.6), Starbucks (4.1), Target (4.1), Uber (3.6), and Walmart (3.7).

"There is immense power in the collective voice as a means for change. By inviting employees and job seekers to anonymously share their experiences on Glassdoor, we are helping millions navigate their careers and encouraging others to share their opinions without fear of retaliation," said Annie Pearl, Glassdoor Chief Product Officer. "By providing this next level of transparency on Glassdoor, we're also helping employers and employees alike stay accountable and committed to creating better, more equitable workplaces. Everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive in the workplace."

Employer Resources Better Showcase D&I Programs, Commitments & Goals

Today's job seekers want to know what potential employers are doing, not just saying, to create more diverse and inclusive workplaces. According to the Glassdoor survey, 58% of job seekers and employees say their employer should be doing more to increase the diversity of its workforce. But, significantly more Asian and Black respondents feel this way (76% and 74% respectively) than White respondents (48%).

To help, Glassdoor launched new tools for employers to share their company programs and initiatives for building more diverse and equitable workplaces. The tools include a dedicated section on their Glassdoor profile to highlight programs, initiatives, and strategies on how they are improving inclusiveness at their company.

GLASSDOOR'S DIVERSITY & INCLUSION COMMITMENT: At Glassdoor, we understand that advocating for change in the world, including with these new tools, starts with change at our own company as well. To see how we're taking action to improve diversity, equity and inclusion at Glassdoor, please see this statement of action from our CEO, Christian Sutherland-Wong, and Glassdoor's inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Transparency report from our Chief People Officer, Carina Cortez, both published in July 2020. You can see more on Glassdoor's own profile on Glassdoor, too.

