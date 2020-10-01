NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE US

Kuros Biosciences Hosts an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Pioneering Solutions for Targeted and Controlled Bone Healing

Call Taking Place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 @ 2pm Central European Time (CET)

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, October 1, 2020 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, will host an expert perspectives webinar on pioneering solutions for targeted and controlled bone healing on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2pm Central European Time (CET).

The call will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leaders John Chi, MD, MPH, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Alpesh Patel, MD, Northwestern Medicine, who will discuss Kuros's products, Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) and MagnetOs, which promote targeted and controlled bone healing. Drs. Patel and Chi will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call. Joost de Bruijn, Kuros's CEO, will also give a brief corporate update.

This KOL event is restricted to participants outside the U.S., Australia and Japan.

Kuros recently announced the treatment of the first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial with Fibrin-PTH. Fibrin-PTH is the first-ever investigational drug-biologic product candidate being evaluated for spinal fusion and addresses a vast clinical need. Fibrin-PTH promotes controlled and targeted bone formation at the site of implantation and has been demonstrated in relevant animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2.

MagnetOs is an advanced bone graft commercialized in the U.S and the UK as an alternative to the gold standard treatment of autograft. Its unique submicron surface topography leads to the formation of bone instead of scar tissue in spinal fusion. MagnetOs has attained an osteoinductive claim in Europe, and its use is supported by a growing body of clinical data.

John Chi, MD, MPH is the Director of Neurosurgical Spinal Cancer in the Department of Neurosurgery and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and the coordinating PI of the phase 2 clinical trial with Fibrin-PTH. His clinical practice at Brigham and Women's Hospital is focused on personalizing comprehensive care for patients with spinal disorders and spinal tumors.

Dr. Chi has been at Harvard Medical School since 2008, prior to which he was Clinical Instructor at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Chi focuses on decompression, spinal fusion, and complex spinal reconstruction and is an expert at performing minimally invasive spine surgery. He holds an MD from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and was resident in neurosurgery at the University of California in San Francisco.

Alpesh Patel, MD is the Director of Orthopedic Spine Surgery at Northwestern Medical and a spine surgeon with fellowship training in both orthopedic spine surgery and neurosurgery. Dr. Patel specializes in cervical spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. His experience and research include the areas of cervical spine surgery, cervical myelopathy, herniated discs, minimally invasive surgery, spine trauma and spinal cord injuries. He is also known for his research in cost-effectiveness and value in spine care.

Dr. Patel is also Adjunct Associate Professor of Orthopedics at University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics and was previously at Loyola University Medical Center. He holds MDs from Northwestern, Washington University in St Louis and Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals.

Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors Michael Grau Mary-Ann Chang Chief Financial Officer Media & Investors +41 44 733 47 47 +44 7483 284 853 michael.grau@kurosbio.com mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros's bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the US and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros's lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, is entering a phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S.A. The Company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.comfor additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans.

About MagnetOs

US indications statement

MagnetOs is an implant intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system, i.e., posterolateral spine. MagnetOs must be used with autograft as a bone graft extender in the posterolateral spine. These osseous defects may be surgically created or the result of traumatic injury to the bone and are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure.

EU indications statement

MagnetOs is intended for use as bone void filler for voids and gaps that are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure. MagnetOs is indicated for use in the treatment of surgically created osseous defects or osseous defects resulting from traumatic injury to the bone. MagnetOs is intended to be packed into bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system (i.e. extremities, spine, cranial, mandible, maxilla and pelvis) and may be combined with autogenous bone. MagnetOs should not be used to treat large defects that in the surgeon's opinion would fail to heal spontaneously. In load bearing situations, MagnetOs is to be used in conjunction with internal or external fixation devices.

