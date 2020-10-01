DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 01 October 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY, ISIN DE0007921835) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's management and Supervisory Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, including:
47.72 % of the voting shares were represented at the 2020 Vivoryon Therapeutics AG AGM.
All resolutions proposed by the Company's management and Supervisory Board were approved at the meeting with a large majority. The voting results can be found on the Company's website:
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
