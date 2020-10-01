By combining their key technologies, both companies offer innovative specific solutions for clinical trials and numerous commercial applications

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, today announced an alliance with Belgium-based AARDEX Group, the world leader in medication adherence solutions.

This alliance is to combine BIOCORP's connected add-on solutions for drug delivery devices with AARDEX's proprietary Medication Event Monitoring System (MEMS) and offer a comprehensive solution to patients and healthcare providers to effectively measure and manage medication adherence. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, however the first initiative will be to integrate BIOCORP's Injay connected solution for Pre-filled syringes (PFS) to AARDEX's MEMS Adherence Software (MEMS AS), to target medicines delivered by PFS with potential applications in the field of Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Ophthalmology, Psoriasis or Cardiovascular diseases. The roadmap also includes integration with BIOCORP's other connected devices, to cover further chronic conditions in the field of injectable, respiratory, and beyond.

David Dalla Vecchia, CEO and Financial Lead of AARDEX Group, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with BIOCORP. Our vision is to continuously innovate in data-driven medication adherence solutions to enhance digital therapeutics and patient empowerment. Partnering with BIOCORP a true pioneer in connected devices will significantly contribute to that objective and bring together a wealth of knowledge and experience to help meet the needs of today's clinical trials, patients and healthcare providers."

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP, concluded: "This collaboration with AARDEX Group brings a strong added value to our products and to our targeted users. Thanks to the integration with MEMS AS, a unique solution that analyzes deeply patient patterns and behaviors, we will go beyond just monitoring treatment adherence, by providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to boost patient's engagement and effectively manage this issue. AARDEX specific expertise in clinical trials is also a strong asset and will enable us to create relationships with pharma companies right from the development stage of a drug".

Medication adherence issues are well known by all healthcare stakeholders and its clinical and commercial impact have been quantified and heavily documented for many years now. The World Health Organization has stated that, in developed countries, adherence to long-term therapies in the general population is only around 50%. But this issue is not limited to commercialized drugs and real-life conditions, it also massively affects clinical trials, which impacts assessment of drug efficacy.

ABOUT AARDEX GROUP

AARDEX Group is the world leader in digital solutions to measure and manage medication adherence. Located in Belgium, in Switzerland and in the U.S., AARDEX develops and markets digital solutions for adherence-enhancing strategies in clinical trials, research settings, and professional healthcare systems. AARDEX is the central actor of a complete ecosystem that combines its MEMS Adherence Software with a wide range of smart packages and devices that measure patient adherence across all routes of drug administration. Our vision is to continuously innovate in data-driven medication adherence solutions to enhance digital therapeutics and patient empowerment.

For more information, visit www.aardexgroup.com

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 54 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

