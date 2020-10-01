Castles Technology, one of the top global payment solutions providers which offers services to more than 50 countries around the globe, today announced completion of the acquisition of the business and assets of Spire Payments, the leading European based EFTPOS terminal solutions provider.

With the acquisition of the business and assets of Spire Payments, Castles Technology is now even better positioned to deliver market-leading payment solutions that simplify and enhance merchants' businesses, from in-store acceptance services to value-added solutions.

Jean-Philippe Niedergang, Group CCO Castles Technology, says: "I am delighted to welcome Spire Payments' customers and new colleagues to the Castles Technology family. This acquisition represents an important strategic move for the future of our businesses, as we continue to evolve and innovate to provide merchants acquirers with future-forward payments solutions."

"This acquisition delivers a perfect match between the two companies, with complementary strengths bringing a new fresh approach to the payment market. Our collaboration will give customers unmatched choice, new technical capabilities, and enhanced security solutions to power their businesses forwards. Adding Spire Payments solutions and services, to Castles Technology product portfolio (Linux, Android, MiniPos, ECRPos, TMS, Market Place) provides a major platform for us to significantly expand our business reach into EMEA markets."

Graham Lilleystone, Global Director of Operations at Spire Payments UK, said: "Joining Castles Technology was a natural, strategic fit for Spire Payments, as we already have a common customer-first philosophy, culture and innovative spirit."

Sami Abugharbieh, Managing Director Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia at Spire Payments, added "We are excited to align with Castles Technology and focus on the evolution of our next generation solutions. This connection will allow us to better serve our customers, enhance our existing partner relationships and ensure we grow successfully, together."

Castles Technology will continue to invest in Spire Payments solutions, providing best in class solutions for its customers including merchants, retailers and local partners with whom Castles Technology and Spire Payments have built strong relationships.

As demand for state-of-the-art payments continues to grow exponentially, Castles Technology's customers will benefit from a strong local presence, as well as enhanced solutions that deliver competitive advantage. Customers will have access to Castles Technology's full portfolio of intelligent, connected payment solutions.

