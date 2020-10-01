Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.10.2020
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Result of AGM & Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 30

Voting at AGM 2020

The directors are pleased to report that at the company's AGM held on 30 September 2020 all resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands. There is a further general meeting scheduled for 30 October 2020 at which resolutions pertaining to the annual report and accounts and in respect of authorities to issue new share capital will be proposed.

The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the AGM were as follows:

ResolutionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
1To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director58,704,666194,4291,000
2To reappoint Bill Hooley as a director58,854,66644,4291,000
3To reappoint Howard Miller as a director58,704,666194,4291,000
4To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director58,854,666 44,4291,000
5To reappoint Mazars LLP as auditors58,739,345150,75010,000
6To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor58,739,345150,75010,000

Notes

  1. Votes were received in respect of 58,900,095 shares representing 29.5% of the issued share capital.
  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
  3. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the website.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 199,475,732 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:
Bill Hooley, Chief Executive +07785-572517
Danesh Varma, Finance Director 07740-932766

© 2020 PR Newswire
