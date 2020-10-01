ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Result of AGM & Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, September 30
Voting at AGM 2020
The directors are pleased to report that at the company's AGM held on 30 September 2020 all resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands. There is a further general meeting scheduled for 30 October 2020 at which resolutions pertaining to the annual report and accounts and in respect of authorities to issue new share capital will be proposed.
The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the AGM were as follows:
|Resolution
|In Favour
|Against
|Withheld
|1
|To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director
|58,704,666
|194,429
|1,000
|2
|To reappoint Bill Hooley as a director
|58,854,666
|44,429
|1,000
|3
|To reappoint Howard Miller as a director
|58,704,666
|194,429
|1,000
|4
|To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director
|58,854,666
|44,429
|1,000
|5
|To reappoint Mazars LLP as auditors
|58,739,345
|150,750
|10,000
|6
|To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
|58,739,345
|150,750
|10,000
Notes
- Votes were received in respect of 58,900,095 shares representing 29.5% of the issued share capital.
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
- The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the website.
Total voting rights
The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 199,475,732 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
