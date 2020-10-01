The PV module manufacturer has started mass production of its Vertex 550 W ultra-high-power modules at its factory in China's Jiangsu province. It expects to start manufacturing 600 W panels in the first quarter of next year.Trina Solar said this week that it has started producing its Vertex solar panels - featuring 550 W of power output - at its new factory in Yancheng, in China's Jiangsu province. "The mass production of the 550 W module is a milestone in speeding up the industrialization of ultra-high power module technological innovations and their application," said the Chinese manufacturer. ...

