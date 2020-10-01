CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.10.2020;Das Instrument PDL US69329Y1047 PDL BIOPHARMA INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.10.2020

The instrument PDL US69329Y1047 PDL BIOPHARMA INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 02.10.2020

