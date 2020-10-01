Itiviti's sell-side OMS recognized for Best Equity Trading System of the Year at FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Itiviti's sell-side OMS has won Best Equity Trading System of the Year at the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts from across the market.

Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor, Global Investor, commented: "Itiviti has demonstrated its market leadership by continuing to diversify its services and enhancing its trading technology in Asia. The Equity Trading System of the Year award is hotly contested and shows Itiviti's strong commitment to innovation in the OMS space. We congratulate them on their prestigious win."

Designed for automation and built on a modular architecture, Itiviti's sell-side OMS provides the flexibility, performance, and reach required to take advantage of new trading opportunities. The trading platform supports multi-asset, high volume trading throughout the order lifecycle while meeting the ever-changing regulatory requirements.

Ofir Gefen, Head of APAC, Itiviti, commented: "We are delighted and honored to win Best Equity Trading System of the Year by the FOW. This is further validation of the excellent work and innovation done on our sell-side OMS to benefit our clients and partners. I'm very thankful to the FOW and our customers for this recognition."

Itiviti's platform enables access to its extensive global community of buy sides and sell-sides via the NYFIX network, coupled together with a best-in-class OMS, to ensure efficient client onboarding, fast and reliable execution, risk management, and low-latency routing to any execution venue or trading counterparty, while its post-trade stack allows STP, custom reporting to clients, and regulatory compliance.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

