DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate change

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate change 01-Oct-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc - Directorate change Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that Stuart Chambers has informed the Board that he wishes to step down in the coming months from his role as Non-executive Chairman of the Company. No firm date on which he will step down has been agreed, but it is anticipated that he will leave the Board during the first half of 2021. The Nominations Committee will, with the assistance of a professional search advisor, identify a successor. The Company will update on progress as appropriate. Enquiries: Travis Perkins Powerscourt Graeme Barnes Justin Griffiths / James White +44 (0) 7469 401819 +44 (0) 207 2501446 graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com Heinrich Richter +44 (0) 7392 125417 heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 85201 EQS News ID: 1138089 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 01, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)