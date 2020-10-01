COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Neutral and at Par growth for the mobile biometrics market, while the 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global mobile biometrics market with COVID-19 analysis

The digitization of banks has resulted in an increasing number of mobile payment transactions. The use of mobile wallet services is also increasing for making various payments, such as mobile phone recharge and utility bills payments. The popularity of mobile wallet services is also boosted by the various discounts provided by mobile wallet enterprises and e-commerce companies. The use of mobile banking solutions is also being encouraged by governments of emerging countries to offer financial services to the unbanked population. With the increasing demand for m-commerce, the need for secure transactions has also grown. This will result in a rise in the adoption of mobile biometric solutions for enhanced security and convenience. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by technology (fingerprint recognition, face recognition, voice recognition, and others), application (access control, mobile payment, and authentication ), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global mobile biometrics market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu Ltd., M2SYS Technology, NEC Corp., Precise Biometrics AB, Qualcomm Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and Thales Group., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the increasing demand for m-commerce, the adoption of mobile biometrics to tackle fraud and use of mobile biometrics from enterprises and governments are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Mobile Biometrics Market Vendors

Egis Technology Inc.

Egis Technology Inc. operates its business under various segments such as biometric authentication IT sensor and its application, data security and its application, and non-recurring engineering service. The company offers Egis UAF which is an authentication solution for mobile payments.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Fingerprint Cards AB operates its business under unified business segment. The company offers touchless biometric platform which featured with recognition features with advanced iris and face recognition software.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd. has business operations under various segments, namely technology solutions, ubiquitous solutions, device solutions, and other elimination and corporate. The company offers PalmSecure which is a palm vein authentication technology.

M2SYS Technology

M2SYS Technology operates its business under four segments, which include government solutions, cloud solutions, biometric technology, and biometric hardware. The company offers Bio-SnapOn and Bio-Plugin.

NEC Corp.

NEC Corp. operates its businesses under segments: public business, enterprise business, network services business, system platform business, global business, and others. The company offers Bio-Idiom which features face recognition, iris recognition, fingerprint and palmprint recognition, and finger vein recognition.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Access control Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile payment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Authentication Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Fingerprint recognition Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Face recognition Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Voice recognition Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Egis Technology Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

M2SYS Technology

NEC Corp.

Precise Biometrics AB

Qualcomm Inc.

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Synaptics Inc.

Thales Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

