COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth for the automotive central gateway module market, while the 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global automotive central gateway module market with COVID-19 analysis

The central gateway module has become an important component for secure data communication through various networking technologies adopted in modern vehicles. Due to the increased electronic content, modern vehicles have become prone to hacking. Hacking and security breaches can be a significant threat to the automotive industry. CGM provides a secure connection for in-vehicle systems and external communication. Moreover, the gateway module supports secure APIs for vehicle connectivity, which acts as a firewall controlling access to the in-vehicle network. As a result, it protects the in-vehicle networks against unauthorized access. As a result, the increasing concerns over automotive network security will be one of the major factors driving the growth of this automotive gateway module market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive central gateway module market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEV Group GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the concerns over automotive network security, the increasing government support to promote EVs is another major factor that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Automotive Central Gateway Module Market Vendors

Continental AG

Continental AG operates its business under various segments such as chassis and safety, interior components, powertrain components, tires, and ContiTech. The company manufactures central gateway modules that are based on standardized hardware and software platforms, and works on bus technologies like CAN, MOST, LIN, Ethernet, FlexRay, and others.

DENSO Corp.

DENSO Corp. operates its business under six segments, which include thermal systems, powertrain systems, electrification systems, mobility systems, electronic systems, and non-automotive businesses (factory automation and agriculture). The company manufactures Central Gateway Electronic Control Unit for automotive OEMs.

FEV Group GmbH

FEV Group GmbH has business operations under various segments, namely vehicle development, powertrain development and electrification, intelligent mobility and software, and software and testing solutions. The company manufactures Connected Vehicle Gateway for automotive OEMs.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business under seven segments, which include information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, automotive systems, high function materials and components, construction machinery, smart life and ecofriendly systems. The company manufactures automotive central gateway module for automotive OEMs such as Suzuki Motor Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG operates its businesses under segments: automotive, industrial power control, power management and multimarket, and digital security solutions. The company manufactures automotive central gateway module that uses Infineon Technologies' scalable AURIX family.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

FEV Group GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Lear Corp.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

