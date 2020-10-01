RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, September 30
1 October 2020
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan grant of options
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Grant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £5.13 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2023.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP5.13
|1,754
|GBP8,998.02
|d)
|Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|e)
|Date of transaction
|30 September 2020
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London, UK
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alison Dolan
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Grant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £5.13 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2023.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP5.13
|3,508
|GBP17,996.04
|d)
|Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|e)
|Date of transaction
|30 September 2020
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London, UK
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk
RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de