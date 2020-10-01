Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.10.2020 | 09:04
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 30

1 October 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan grant of options

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGT3G23
b)Nature of transactionGrant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £5.13 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2023.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
GBP5.131,754GBP8,998.02
d)Aggregated information not applicable for a single transactionPriceVolumeTotal
e)Date of transaction30 September 2020
f)Place of transactionLondon, UK

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlison Dolan
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGT3G23
b)Nature of transactionGrant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £5.13 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2023.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
GBP5.133,508GBP17,996.04
d)Aggregated information not applicable for a single transactionPriceVolumeTotal
e)Date of transaction30 September 2020
f)Place of transactionLondon, UK

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

© 2020 PR Newswire
