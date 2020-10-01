RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 October 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan grant of options

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson

2. Reason for notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

a) Name Rightmove plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGT3G23

b) Nature of transaction Grant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £5.13 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2023.

c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total

GBP5.13 1,754 GBP8,998.02

d) Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction Price Volume Total

e) Date of transaction 30 September 2020