Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2020) - Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent financial events:

Nano One has successfully completed milestone 1 of the "Scaling Advanced Battery Materials" project supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). With the Company advancing towards the projects milestone 2 deliverables it has received an advanced contribution for milestone 2 of $2,805,203 from SDTC and other funding partners.

Subsequent to reporting financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company has also received aggregate proceeds of $3,015,066 from the exercise of 2,160,811 warrants and options.

Dan Blondal CEO of Nano One said: "The addition of almost six million dollars further strengthens our financial position as we advance our technology towards commercialization."

The Company has amended and re-filed its interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 ("Q2 2020") as well as its corresponding management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") relating to the period, to reflect revised presentation of the cash flow statements. There were no changes to the presentation of the Company's cash flow statements, loss and comprehensive loss, and changes to shareholders' equity. The Company has also filed amended interim CEO and CFO certifications of disclosure in accordance with National Instrument 52-109.

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production, and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnered with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain to advance its lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNM) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One's pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), and the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

