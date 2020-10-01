RELX Technology has announced its products will be stocked in WHSmith High Street stores across the UK from this week.

The deal will see the innovative vaping company's next-generation e-cigarette, the Infinity, plus their Essential device and seven different pods, stocked nationally for the first time in a popular UK high street retailer.

High street WHSmith stores across England, Scotland and Wales will stock the full range of RELX products.

RELX's Head of Global Expansion Bing Du, said: "We are really excited to bring our unique products to the UK high street for the first time.

"Ultimately our goal is to help current adult smokers who cannot or do not want to quit, to transition to a better alternative with confidence, and by stocking in WHSmith we can reach a larger market of adult smokers who want to quit."

Stuart Brown, Head of Impulse at WHSmith said: "We are pleased to be working with RELX to stock their vapes in our WHSmith High Street stores. The brand is a welcome addition to our shelves."

RELX's Infinity device is priced at £19.99. The brand's Essential device is priced at £9.99, and a pack of two pods is priced at £7.99.

The award-winning Infinity device, which is available in black, silver and red, features RELX Technology's latest innovations in product design, vapor quality, mobility, and overall user experience.

The Essential device is available in black, white and blue and allows users to experience key elements of the Infinity's design at a more accessible price point.

The line-up of pods which can be used in both the Infinity and Essential devices includes Classic Tobacco, Menthol Plus, Ludou Ice, Fresh Red, Tangy Purple, Raspy Ruby and Dark Sparkle.

RELX Infinity was awarded the world-renowned Red Dot Design Award in March 2020 for its distinct reinvention of the vape design.

ABOUT WHSMITH

WHSmith is a leading global retailer in news, books and convenience for the world's travelling customer. With more than 1,200 stores across over 30 countries worldwide, WHSmith offers customers a wide range of books, newspapers magazines, travel accessories and food and drink. WHSmith's High Street business comprises over 570 stores across the UK and customers can shop online 24/7 at www.whsmith.co.uk.

ABOUT RELX TECHNOLOGY

Founded in January 2018, RELX is Asia's leading e-cigarette brand. RELX independently develops its e-cigarette products at its R&D center in Shenzhen, China. RELX continues to make significant investments in R&D, e-liquid testing and new product development. Just recently, RELX announced the start of its operations at its newly established e-cigarette bioscience laboratory to conduct systematic research on the effects of e-cigarettes through in vivo and in vitro tests, as well as conduct pre-clinical safety assessments. The company has attracted talents from Uber, Proctor and Gamble, Beats, and L'Oréal.

