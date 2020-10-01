City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Directorate Change

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd

Headline: Appointment of New Directors

The Company wishes to announce the intended appointment of Tom Quigley and Caroline Dutot as non-executive directors, subject to the necessary regulatory clearances being received from the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

A further announcement will be made to confirm their appointments.

Tom Quigley is Managing Director of an independent corporate advisory business, Cloudberry Corporate Advisers based in Jersey. Tom is a member of the UBS Jersey advisory Board and is a non-executive Director of Barchester Healthcare, a large UK care home business. He also serves as a non-executive Director of Skipton International Limited, a Guernsey based bank wholly owned by the Skipton Building Society and is a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the States of Jersey Development Company and a non-executive director of EQTEC plc, a UK AIM listed company operating in the renewable energy space. Previously Tom was Chief Financial Officer of ETF Securities, the largest fund management Group in the Channel Islands. He was a Managing Director at lNG Barings Investment Banking and, prior to that, at Close Brothers Corporate Finance in the City of London. He has principal investing experience in prior roles as a Director of Terra Firma Capital Partners, the private equity firm, and as Managing Director and head of the London office of W.P. Carey Inc, the US listed REIT. He is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the ICAEW having trained with Price Waterhouse, London. Tom holds an MA in Physics from Oxford University.

Mr Quigley does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Caroline Dutot is a founder of and Advocate at Ardent Chambers, a legal chambers based in Jersey. Caroline has a specialist knowledge of compliance, governance and risk matters and provides advice and litigation services to individuals, boards, businesses, governments and regulators. Caroline has long-standing experience of working with and for regulatory and public authorities, including the Attorney General in Jersey and the Jersey Financial Services Commission. She is a non-executive director of Hawk Lending Ltd, a property development financing company in Jersey.

Ms Dutot does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

1 October 2020

Contacts

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000