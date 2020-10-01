Young People Want Jobs in Innovation-first Industries; Banking and Strategic Consulting Lose Some Luster

Amazon stands out in World's Most Attractive Employers 2020 rankings

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universum's World's Most Attractive Employers rankings show students entering the workforce are doubling down on financial security and innovation; "high future earnings" is the number one priority when weighing a potential employer (and a bigger priority than in 2019), followed closely by "innovation" for engineering and IT students (chosen by 46%). For all students surveyed, Google, Apple and Microsoft were the top three employer brands. In 2020, among the companies gaining the most points in the rankings: Amazon, Volkswagen, J.P. Morgan, Daimler AG, Philips and LVMH.

"This year we witnessed interesting shifts in industry preferences among students across the globe," explains Richard Mosley, chief strategist at Universum. "Careers in professional services, banking and strategic consulting all dropped in prestige, while careers in IT, automotive and even manufacturing rose significantly. What we are witnessing is a strong desire among students to work for industries which are more associated with tech innovation which are shaping the future."

Universum, the global leader in employer branding, surveyed over 235,273 students in business, engineering and IT from the 12 largest economies between September 2019 to April 2020. The far-reaching survey asks students which employer characteristics are most influential as they consider future employment, and which employer brands they most admire.

Among other noteworthy findings from the research

The tech and automotive industries rose significantly as destination industries for students.

Employer branding leaders must rethink work culture in the work-from-home era.

Students say they prioritize high compensation, but this priority may weaken as the economic downturn moves into 2021.

Amazon has made huge strides over the last three years, rising 22 points among business students and 12 points among engineering and IT students.

World's Most Attractive Employers 2020

Business Ranking Top 10

Google Apple Microsoft Amazon Deloitte Goldman Sachs EY (Ernst & Young) PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) J.P. Morgan L'Oréal Group

Engineering Ranking Top 10

Google Microsoft Apple BMW Group Amazon Intel IBM Siemens Samsung GE - General Electric

Universum is an insight-driven research, consulting and activation firm specialized in employer branding. For more info & full rankings please visit: https://universumglobal.com/wmae2020/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283774/Worlds_Most_Attractive_Employers_2020.jpg

