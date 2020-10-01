On May 29, 2020, Delarka Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company's operations had ceased and that the Company's intention was to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an application. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the Issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (DELARK, ISIN code, SE0014401063 order book ID 98836) of Delarka Holding AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.