Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN) Total Voting Rights 01-Oct-2020 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC (the "Company") VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA, we would like to notify the following: The Company's issued capital as at 30 September 2020 consisted of 602,863,861 ordinary shares of 10 pence each of which 5,775,230 ordinary shares were held in Treasury. Therefore the total number of shares with full voting rights in the Company at the above date was 597,088,631 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. - Ends - Enquiries: Howden Joinery Group Plc Forbes McNaughton, Company Secretary 020 7535 1137 ISIN: GB0005576813 Category Code: TVR TIDM: HWDN LEI Code: 213800KC1LJOJTY3JP45 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 84793 EQS News ID: 1136073 End of Announcement EQS News Service

