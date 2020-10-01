Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

1 October 2020

Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc ('the Company') confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half yearly financial report for the six months to 30 September 2020.

For and on behalf of

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary