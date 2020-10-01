Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 October 2020

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

Further to the announcement made by the Company today which outlined Angus Forrest's intention to participate in the Placing, the Company can confirm that Mr Forrest, CEO, subscribed for 3,636,363 Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price of 0.55 pence per share. In addition, as part of his subscription, Mr Forrest received warrants to subscribe for 1,818,181 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 1.2 pence each. The warrants must be exercised within a period of 12 months from the date of issue.

Capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as in the announcement made earlier today which outlined the Placing.

Following the subscription, Mr Forrest holds 29,893,921 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 8.7% of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the Placing. In addition, Mr Forrest holds 1,818,181 warrants over Ordinary Shares.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information please contact: Drumz Plc Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker) www.whirelandcb.com Mike Coe / Chris Savidge 020 7220 1666 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936