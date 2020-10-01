Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020
WKN: A0D812 ISIN: GB00B06CZD75 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
PR Newswire
01.10.2020 | 10:46
Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 1

1 October 2020

Drumz plc
('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

Further to the announcement made by the Company today which outlined Angus Forrest's intention to participate in the Placing, the Company can confirm that Mr Forrest, CEO, subscribed for 3,636,363 Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price of 0.55 pence per share. In addition, as part of his subscription, Mr Forrest received warrants to subscribe for 1,818,181 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 1.2 pence each. The warrants must be exercised within a period of 12 months from the date of issue.

Capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as in the announcement made earlier today which outlined the Placing.

Following the subscription, Mr Forrest holds 29,893,921 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 8.7% of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the Placing. In addition, Mr Forrest holds 1,818,181 warrants over Ordinary Shares.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information please contact:
Drumz Plc
Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Chris Savidge020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Angus Forrest
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Drumz plc
b)LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each


GB00B06CZD75
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Ordinary Shares0.553,636,363
Warrants1.21,818,181
d)Aggregated information

Ordinary Shares:
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Warrants:
- Aggregated volume
- Price


3,636,363
£20,000


1,818,181
£21,818
e)Date of the transaction
1 October 2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.