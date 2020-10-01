Scientists at the University of New South Wales have developed a model to determine the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) by also considering historical weather data at specific locations. According to them, powering electrolyzers with off-grid solar offers the advantage of avoiding the expense of a grid connection and exposure to the risk of delays in both the physical connection and the approval process.Scientists from Australia's University of New South Wales (UNSW) have examined the cost drivers for off-grid, solar-powered hydrogen electrolysis and found the fuel could be generated in one ...

