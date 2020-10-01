FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, October 1
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
1 October 2020
|Name of applicant:
|FirstGroup plc
|Name of scheme:
|1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 April 2020
|To:
|30 September 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1. 1,550,000
2. 736,316
3. 5,591,791
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|1. NIL
2. 800,000
3. NIL
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1. 602,162
2. 703,327
3. 18,972
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1. 947,838
2. 832,989
3. 5,572,819
In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1
Enquiries:
Kemi Waterton-Zhou
Assistant Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0) 7970183974
