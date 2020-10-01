Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020
Erneut Insiderkäufe! Modern Meat "boomt": Aktie legt "Rallyegang" ein!
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
01.10.20
08:01 Uhr
01.10.2020 | 11:12
OL GROUPE: BRAZILIAN INTERNATIONAL LUCAS PAQUETÁ JOINS OL

Lyon, 30 September 2020


Olympique Lyonnais are proud to announce the transfer of Brazilian international Lucas Paquetá from AC Milan. Lucas has signed a five-year contract, i.e. until 30 June 2025.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, the versatile, 23-year-old midfielder trained at Flamengo before starting his professional career in 2016 with his hometown club. In three years, he appeared in 95 matches and scored 18 goals. On the strength of these stats, he was called up to play on the Brazil national team and be counted among the Brazil Serie A "Team of the Year" in 2018, one year before his friend and compatriot Bruno Guimaraes.

Member of the victorious Brazil national team in the Copa America 2019 with which he counts 11 caps, Lucas Paquetá was scouted by Juninho, who convinced him to join Olympique Lyonnais in the pursuit of the club's ambitious goals.


In January 2019, Lucas Paquetá joined AC Milan for a record €39 million. The left-footed attacking midfielder played 44 matches in one and a half seasons in Milan, scoring one goal.

Without waiting for the end of the transfer window, OL negotiated Lucas' transfer in the amount of €20 million, including a 15% earn-out on any future capital gain.


Olympique Lyonnais are very pleased to welcome Lucas Paquetá, the 22nd Brazilian player in the club's history following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes last January, making him the sixth Brazilian in the current squad.


OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services
ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym2fZZabkm+cmZ6eZ8Zna5ZjZ2ZhyGmaaGadlWqcmMrFbm9oxmpqacWVZm9mmGtu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65368-olg-300920-arrivee-de-lucas-paqueta_gb.pdf

