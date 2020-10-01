Presence of Premium Brands will Drive the Market Growth during the Forecast Period
The cosmetic skin care market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Health Care industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The cosmetic skin care market will also showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.
Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cosmetic Skin Care Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Face Skincare Products
- Body Skincare Products
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
APAC accounted for the largest cosmetic skin care market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Several companies in this region offer cosmetic skincare. This, coupled with the increase in the number of specialty stores that offer a variety of skin lightening and whitening products of different brands, will significantly influence cosmetic skin care market growth in this region.
The Health Care market is anticipated to have Direct impact due to the spread of COVID-19 and the cosmetic skin care market demand will show Superior growth. View market snapshot before purchasing
Growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of cosmetic skin care market. Other market drivers include rapid urbanization and growing population in the age group of 30-50 years. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates
Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Amorepacific Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Unilever PLC.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Face skincare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Body skincare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Groupe Clarins
- Johnson Johnson Services Inc.
- L'Oreal SA
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estée Lauder Companies
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unilever PLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
