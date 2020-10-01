Presence of Premium Brands will Drive the Market Growth during the Forecast Period

The cosmetic skin care market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Health Care industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The cosmetic skin care market will also showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cosmetic Skin Care Market is segmented as below:

Product Face Skincare Products Body Skincare Products Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



APAC accounted for the largest cosmetic skin care market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Several companies in this region offer cosmetic skincare. This, coupled with the increase in the number of specialty stores that offer a variety of skin lightening and whitening products of different brands, will significantly influence cosmetic skin care market growth in this region.

Growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of cosmetic skin care market. Other market drivers include rapid urbanization and growing population in the age group of 30-50 years. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Amorepacific Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Unilever PLC.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Face skincare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Body skincare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

CHANEL Ltd.

Groupe Clarins

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

L'Oreal SA

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

