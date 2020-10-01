

Thai-based workers wearing augmented-reality (AR) smart glasses will transmit images and sound to Japan in real time. In turn, support technicians in Japan will provide highly detailed instructions, including manuals, images, checklists and other information, which the workers will view with their smart glasses.

TOKYO, Oct 1, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today its new 5G X-Border Platform (5G-XBP) that directly connects the DOCOMO Open Innovation Cloud platform with 5G networks overseas using a dedicated network for closed communication walled off from the open Internet, allowing customers to use cloud services with confidence in secure cross-border environments.DOCOMO will initially use the new platform to offer a global version of the AceReal solution on a limited-time pre-service basis in Thailand, which will allow technicians in Japan to remotely support worksites in Thailand beginning October 15. The solution will be provided via a dedicated cloud network for secure, stable, and high-quality communications. DOCOMO will collaborate with local mobile operator Advanced Info Services Public Company Limited (AIS) to provide the service in Thailand.The AceReal global version solution includes the cloud-based AceReal Apps business-support application, AR smart glasses, communication lines and the Cloud DirectTM service, which directly connect devices to DOCOMO's cloud platform via an optimized path for secure, stable, 5G communications. AceReal Apps is offered via the DOCOMO Open Innovation Cloud platform.Later, DOCOMO will expand the 5G X-Border Platform globally to other markets and for other solutions. Japanese companies are expected to use the solution to provide their onsite and local employees with support from Japan while avoiding the difficulties of international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Primary applications will likely include support for product maintenance in the manufacturing sector and electricity and gas facility inspections in the infrastructure sector."The Coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on individuals and businesses worldwide. The "New Normal" brings in an era of sophisticated, digital yet remote and distributed societies challenging the traditional way of how we conduct business.", said Mr Keisuke Yoshizawa, Executive General Manager, Global Business Division at NTT DOCOMO, INC. "As DOCOMO, we are determined to address these challenges by utilizing our technological expertise and experience as a leading telecommunications provider and bring in a social change. DOCOMO's 5G X-Border Platform brings in a paradigm shift by providing a very secure yet fast cloud-based connectivity platform allowing offshore and onsite teams to collaborate and work together in real-time even if separated by great distances and across international borders."Kenjiro Momi, president and chief real creator of TOYOKOH Inc., a Japanese company with business in Thailand, said: "To fully manage our unique processes for waterproofing and reinforcing roofs of commercial structures, we normally send Japanese technicians to worksites overseas. In a trial using DOCOMO's 5G X-Border Platform, however, our employees at TOYOKOH THAILAND were able to successfully complete a job for Thai Kansai Paint. DOCOMO's solution will create opportunities for us to expand our global business without having to send Japanese engineers overseas."Global business activities have been severely affected by international travel restrictions due to COVID-19. By providing this platform, DOCOMO hopes to help solve the huge logistical challenges for the nearly 1,400(1) Japanese companies that are trying to support their manufacturing operations in Thailand.Going Forward, DOCOMO is committed to helping customers overcome challenges to realize enhanced efficiency and prosperity through advanced 5G technologies and services as well as solutions offered via DOCOMO's 5G X-Border Platform in Thailand and other countries worldwide.(1) According to PDF49th Basic Survey on Overseas Business Activities, July 2019, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry AceReal is a registered trademark of SUNCORPORATION.DOCOMO Open Innovation Cloud is a registered trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 80 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.