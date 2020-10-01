Anzeige
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
Frankfurt
01.10.20
08:01 Uhr
0,392 Euro
+0,004
+0,98 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
01.10.2020
01.10.2020 | 11:52
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 1

FirstGroup plc

1 October 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 30 September 2020 that a Person Closely Associated with Chairman, David Martin, purchased 50,000 shares at a price of 38.2 pence per share. The transaction took place on 30 September 2020 in London (XLON) and the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules DGTR 6 Annex 1R and the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
D A E Hall
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Chairman
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.382
50,000
d)Aggregated information

- Price

£19,100.00
e)Date of the transaction30 September 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
