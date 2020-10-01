FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, October 1
FirstGroup plc
1 October 2020
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 30 September 2020 that a Person Closely Associated with Chairman, David Martin, purchased 50,000 shares at a price of 38.2 pence per share. The transaction took place on 30 September 2020 in London (XLON) and the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules DGTR 6 Annex 1R and the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Enquiries:
Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|D A E Hall
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Price
£19,100.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 September 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)