FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

1 October 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 30 September 2020 that a Person Closely Associated with Chairman, David Martin, purchased 50,000 shares at a price of 38.2 pence per share. The transaction took place on 30 September 2020 in London (XLON) and the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules DGTR 6 Annex 1R and the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

D A E Hall 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93