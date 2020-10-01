Corbion and IQI Expand Distribution of Omega-3 Rich Algae, AlgaPrime DHA, to European and North American Pet Food Markets

Partnership addresses demand from both manufacturers and pet owners for sustainable and responsibly sourced plant-based omega-3s

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbion, the global market leader in algae-based ingredients for feed, announces the expansion of AlgaPrime DHA, a clean and sustainable source of omega-3s produced by algae, to the European and North American pet food industry.

This expansion marks a breakthrough in the scale and availability to the market of a sustainably produced omega-3 ingredient for the pet food industry. With a low carbon footprint, AlgaPrime DHA is a sustainable alternative to fish oil and helps to reduce pressure on global wild fish populations. In partnership with IQI Trusted Petfood Ingredients, a global provider of high-quality, specialty ingredients dedicated to the pet food market, Corbion and IQI are poised to increase distribution of AlgaPrime DHA in Europe and North America to quickly address the growing market demand for sustainably produced omega-3s.

AlgaPrime DHA is a native algae ingredient that contains high levels of omega-3 DHA, approximately twice as high as those found in commonly used fish oils. Omega-3s in pet food are essential fatty acids that are crucial for pets' cardiovascular, brain, eye and joint health. AlgaPrime DHA is a clean ingredient, sustainably grown in closed fermentation tanks with non-GM cane sugar as a feedstock and a production system powered by renewable energy. AlgaPrime DHA provides a solution to the increasing demand for omega-3s in pet food whilst addressing the clean label, plant-based trends. By incorporating AlgaPrime DHA, pet food manufacturers and brands can lower their environmental footprint due to the reduced reliance on marine fisheries and fish oil.

Further establishing sales into the pet food market is the latest expansion for AlgaPrime DHA which has seen success of use within the salmon aquaculture industry. Since 2016, Corbion has produced the omega-3 rich feed ingredient at a relevant scale - seeing increased use in salmon feed globally. This proven track record, and ability to produce the ingredient in short turnaround times, offers pet food producers a reliable, clean and consistent source of essential omega-3 DHA.

"As a dedicated supplier of long chain omega-3 fatty acids to the pet food industry we are excited about the possibilities and sustainable aspects of algae DHA coming from AlgaPrime DHA," says Geert van der Velden, Innovation Manager, IQI Trusted Petfood Ingredients.

"The strategic partnership with IQI allows us to expand the nutritional and sustainability benefits of AlgaPrime DHA to another relevant market and to companies on an international scale which enables us to grow the adoption at a rapid pace," said Corbion's Head of Animal Nutrition, Karel Bierman. "We're confident that IQI's experienced team and dedication to the pet food market will help the continued growth of AlgaPrime DHA," said Luke Townsend, Director of Business Development at Corbion.

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid and its derivatives, and a leading supplier of emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients. We use our unique expertise in fermentation and other processes to deliver sustainable solutions for the preservation of food and food production, health, and our planet. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2019, Corbion generated annual sales of € 976.4 million and had a workforce of 2.138 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

About IQI

IQI is a global provider of premium claim-ingredients to the top brands in the pet food industry, who goes to great length to assure the quality of their products. IQI products are carefully monitored and developed through continuous innovation and by responding to the latest trends and pet needs. Since the pet food business is all about trust, IQI invests a great deal in maximizing the quality of their partnerships. Working closely together with their customers as well as with their suppliers, IQI creates full transparency in the supply chain. IQI controls every step in the process from source to shelf to supply products that are pure and traceable to the source.

