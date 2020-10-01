Growth of Containerization in India will Drive the Market Growth during the Forecast Period

The pallet market in India is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Materials industry is anticipated to have Mixed impact. The pallet market in India will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Pallet Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pallet Market in India is segmented as below:

End-user Food and Beverages Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Retail Construction Others

Material Wood Plastic Metal Corrugated Paper



Wood pallets are widely used as they are more durable and cost-effective. Wood pallets are majorly used to pack, transport and deliver food products such as fruits and vegetables, fish and seafood, oil, cheese, dairy, and bakery products. These can also be used as single-used and reusable pallets. This, in turn, will increase the usage of wood pallets by companies in the food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, and consumer goods industries.

Rising popularity of pallets tracking technologies has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of pallet market in India. Other market drivers include the growth of containerization in India. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

Pallet Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Ergen Plastic Industries, Greif Inc., LEAP India Pvt. Ltd., Nefab AB, Nilkamal Ltd., Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions Ltd., Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd., and The Supreme Industries Ltd.

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

Market segmentation by material

Comparison by material

Wood Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plastic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corrugated paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by material

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of reusable pallets

Emergence of pallet pooling

Rising popularity of pallet tracking technologies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Brambles Ltd.

CABKA Group GmbH

Ergen Plastic Industries

Greif Inc.

LEAP India Pvt. Ltd.

Nefab AB

Nilkamal Ltd.

Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions Ltd.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.

The Supreme Industries Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

