On request of Qliro AB, company registration number 556962-2441, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from October 2, 2020. As per today's date the company has 17,972,973 shares. Short Name: QLIRO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 17,972,973 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0013719077 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 204109 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial services ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.