Growth of E-retailing will drive the market growth during the forecast period

The last mile delivery market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of over 14% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Industrials sector is anticipated to have Negative impact. The last mile delivery market in North America will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America is segmented as below:

Service Business to Customer (B2C) Business to Business (B2B)

Geography US Canada



The US was the largest market for last mile delivery services in North America in 2019. The large volume of e-retail purchases and the rising number of customers opting for fast and seamless delivery services are contributing to last mile delivery market growth in North America. Moreover, many retailers are providing free returns and exchanges that are driving the demand for reverse logistics in the last mile delivery model.

The Industrials market is anticipated to have Indirect impact and the last mile delivery market demand in North America will show At par growth. View market snapshot before purchasing

Strong focus on technological advances has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of last mile delivery market in North America. Other market drivers include growth of e-retailing. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, North American Logistics Holdings, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, and XPO Logistics Inc.

