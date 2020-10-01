The first eight months of the year have brought 3.2 GW of new generation capacity, compared to 2.7 GW in the same period of last year.From pv magazine Germany. Germany has finally passed the 52 GW of total solar capacity which, until recently, would have halted feed-in tariff (FIT) payments for new systems with a generation capacity of up to 750 kW. The 28 projects connected in August brought 409.2 MW of new solar generation capacity, enough to take the national total-to-date to 52.2 GW. The lifting of the FIT cap, pledged by German chancellor Angela Merkel in September but only enacted into law ...

