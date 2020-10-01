DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 01-Oct-2020 / 12:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 5th of October, 2020. Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 01 October 2020. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 05 October 2020. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: On disposition of shares of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 85263 EQS News ID: 1138296 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2020 06:14 ET (10:14 GMT)