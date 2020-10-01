The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy is tendering three solar power projects with capacity of 40 MW each. Mozambican utility Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) is likely to be the future buyer of the renewable energy generated.Mozabique"s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (Mireme) has launched a tender for the deployment of 160 MW of renewable energy power generation capacity. According to a statement from the European Commission, which together with the French Development Agency (AFD) is supporting the country's Projeto de Promoção de Leilões para Energias Renováveis (PROLER) auction ...

