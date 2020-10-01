Decline in Lithium Ion Battery Cost will Drive the Market Growth during the Forecast Period

The lithium iron phosphate battery market is poised to grow by USD 9.35 bn 18% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Utilities industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The lithium iron phosphate battery market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market is segmented as below:

Application Automotive Non-automotive

Geography Americas APAC EMEA



APAC was the largest market for lithium iron phosphate battery in 2019. The region is witnessing heavy industrialization activities, dense population, and shortage of fossil fuels. This will subsequently drive the need for lithium iron phosphate battery for specific applications, fueling lithium iron phosphate battery market growth. China and Japan are the key markets for lithium iron phosphate battery in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the other regions.

Increasing investments in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of lithium iron phosphate battery market. Other market drivers include decline in lithium ion battery cost. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Lithium Werks BV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., RELiON Battery LLC, Saft Groupe SA, Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd., and Ultralife Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005503/en/

