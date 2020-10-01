The global brushless DC motors market is expected to grow by USD 38.83 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Brushless DC Motors Market Analysis Report by Product (Less than 750 W power rating, 750 W to 3 kW power rating, More than 75 kW power rating, and 3 kW to 75 kW power rating), End-user (Industrial, Consumer durables, Automotive, Aerospace and defense, and Healthcare), Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing use of BLDC motors in consumer durables. In addition, the development of sensor-less BLDC motor is anticipated to boost the growth of the brushless DC motors market.

The absence of brushes in BLDC motors reduces wear and tear and frictional losses, which makes them more reliable, easy to maintain, and energy-efficient. Such advantages have increased the use of brushless DC motors in consumer durable products such as air conditioners, washing machines, electric fans, and microwave ovens. BLDC motors are also increasingly used in cordless power tools such as cordless screwdrivers and drills as they consume less power compared to brushed DC motors. During the forecast period, the global consumer durables market is expected to register high growth due to increasing per capita income in both developing and developed economies. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the global brushless DC motors market.

Major Five Brushless DC Motors Companies:

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Vehicle, Industrial, Medical, Aerospace Defense, and Others. The company offers a wide range of brushless dc motors such as brushless dc motors with drives, brushless servo motors, frameless direct drive servo motors, and housed direct drive servo motors.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. operates its business through segments such as Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The company offers brushless servo motors and pittiman brushless dc motors.

Buhler Motor GmbH

Buhler Motor GmbH operates its business through the Products segment. The company provides different sizes of brushless DC motors such as EC motor 39x70, EC motor 39x100, EC motor 62x87, EC motor 62x112, and EC motor 62x142.

Faulhaber

Faulhaber operates its business through the Products segment. The company manufactures DC motors, brushless DC motors, motors with integrated electronics, linear DC servomotors, stepper motors, piezo motors, precision gearheads, linear components, encoders, drive electronics, and other accessories.

Johnson Electric

Johnson Electric operates its business through segments such as Automotive products and Industry products. The company offers automotive EC motors, industry EC motors such as low voltage EC motors, high voltage EC motors, and industry FM motors.

Brushless DC Motors Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Less than 750 W power rating

750 W to 3 kW power rating

More than 75 kW power rating

3 kW to 75 kW power rating

Brushless DC Motors Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Industrial

Consumer durables

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Healthcare

Brushless DC Motors Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

