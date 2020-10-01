The following information is based on a press release from Cargotec Oyj (Cargotec) published on October 1, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Cargotec has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) gives an authorization for a bonus issue whereby every one (1) share held entitles to two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The EGM date and Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Cargotec (CGCBV3). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792744