Halberd Corporation: Halberd COVID-19 Preventative Nasal Spray Provisional Patent Application Filed

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced they have obtained world-wide license to a provisional patent application covering a nasal spray to be used as a prevention measure against coronavirus. The provisional patent, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," was filed recently with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by its inventor, Mitchell S. Felder, MD.

The nasal spray is intended to be used as a prophylactic against contracting Covid-19 specifically, and coronaviruses in general. The mechanism of action utilizes an antibody with a solution which blocks ACE2 receptors found in nasal epithelial cells. The nasal spray may possibly decrease the severity of clinical manifestations in infected patients by decreasing the initial Covid-19 viral load.

The technology covered in this provisional patent application is fully compatible with Halberd's current research and extends it to address all three phases of the coronavirus:

A Preventative and Early Treatment; A Diagnostic, and A Therapeutic Treatment.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, inventor of this treatment process, stated, "Multiple medical articles (1, 2) have shown that intranasal ACE2 receptors have been a key factor in the Covid-19 infectious process. Recent medical articles (3, 4) have shown the importance of the initial viral load in ultimately determining clinical manifestations."

Mr. William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "We continue to closely monitor technology advancements, across all of our sites, in the fight against Covid-19 and develop products to address the most pressing needs. We continue to make progress towards this goal."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

