Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life joins UK Psychedelics Working Group with Leading International Scientists

The Working Group Consists of Over 35 Academics, Researchers, and Policy Specialists From Four Countries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN) (FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company focused on unlocking human potential using evidence-informed research, and developing standardized psychoactive compounds derived from plants and fungi, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Drug Science Medical Psychedelics Working Group consortium.

The working group was launched by Drug Science, the UK's leading independent scientific body on drugs that provides an evidence base that is free from political or commercial influence, which creates a foundation for sensible and effective drug laws by delivering, reviewing, and investigating scientific evidence relating to psychoactive drugs.

"Havn Life is thrilled to be supporting Drug Science's research on psychedelics," said Dr. Ivan Casselman (Ph.D., FLS), Havn Life's Chief Psychedelic Officer. "We are committed to advancing research in psychedelics, as well as collaborating with organizations and academic institutions around the world to tap into world-class, quality research. The development of sensible drug policy reform is a mission that both the working groups and Havn Life are highly aligned with."

The Drug Science team includes:

Founder Prof. David Nutt, who serves as Chair of the Scientific Committee, and is also the Edmond J. Safra Professor of Neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London.

Colonel Rakesh Jetly, whose role in the Canadian military has included time as senior psychiatrist and mental health clinical advisor to the CF Surgeon General and who has published numerous articles in professional journals and presents nationally and internationally on such topics as post-traumatic stress disorder and operational psychiatry

Prof. Joanna Neil, who has served as the Professor of Psychopharmacology in the Manchester Pharmacy School at the University of Manchester since January 2013 and who has authored over 70 peer-reviewed publications in top scientific journals. Neil has been conducting research in psychopharmacology for almost 30 years, specifically in the area of development of preclinical models of psychiatric disorders.

A consortium of Drug Science experts, industry partners, patient representatives, and policymakers, the group aims to break the barriers of 50 years of medical censorship by creating a rational and enlightened approach to psychedelic research and clinical treatment.

