Chemesis International Inc. Announces Initial Deployment of its VICKI Artificial Intelligence Self-Checkout Solution at Atlanta International Airport

VICKI is an IoT self-checkout solution for regulated retail, powered by artificial intelligence, with secure data storage and verification

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI)(OTC:CADMF)(FRA:CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), announces its initial deployment of its VICKI Artificial Intelligence Self-Checkout Solutions at Atlanta International Airport, the world's most efficient and busiest airport, with over 110 million passengers in 2019.[1]

In collaboration with Business Traveler Services, Inc., a minority-owned airport concessionaire of Atlanta International Airport, Chemesis International with its partner ViaTouch Media Inc, has launched branded CBD automated retail stores in Concourses A & D. Under our retail brand, Green Spirit Rx, which deploys unattended retail stores, offering consumers CBD products and Personal Protective Equipment.

Through advanced technology leveraging artificial intelligence, video and voice education, creates a strong consumer engagement experience. Green Spirit Rx brings the highest quality, certified brands to market with the ability for consumers to benefit while they are on the go with travel size personal care packages. The VICKI was initially deployed prior to the pandemic, serving as a proof of concept for the Company's unattended route to market. Chemesis and its management team are now confident in the ability to scale this retail channel throughout airports, shopping centres, arenas, and other high traffic areas.

"At Chemesis International, we believe a safe, informed consumer experience gives our consumers the ability to interact and transact in a manner in which they prefer to build a relationship with our brands, in this category. The on the go consumer depends on proximity and ease of transaction as a requirement to capture their share of wallet. We believe we are best positioned to bring our brands closer to the consumer under this platform", says Josh Rosenberg, President of Chemesis.

"Business Traveler Services was the first company to understand the demand for CBD products within the travel sector. It established the first CBD retail store in any US Airport at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Chemesis has proven they understand our consumers, represent certified products, and leveraging the right technology to meet our consumer needs. Early results support our decision to expand this relationship and we look forward to being a preferred outlet for our travelers", says Anita Leopold, partner of Business Traveler Services.

For more information regarding VICKI, please visit, https://getvicki.com

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Josh Rosenberg

President

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State and Multi-National Operator.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. Chemesis leverages a portfolio of brands to develop strong brand loyalty and customer retention. The Company is focused on scalable growth within its business operations; this includes its retail strategy of coalescing dispensary and alternate routes to market.

Chemesis and its team are committed to building a strong unattended and attended retail model for the cannabis market across the United States and Puerto Rico. Chemesis' retail brand, Green Spirit Rx, will continue to provide consumers with industry-leading technology, the most sought-after products and education.

Investor Relations:

ir@chemesis.com

1 (604) 398-3378

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing, including with respect to the Company's expectations regarding its supply and distribution arrangements, ability to realize benefits from its recent contractual arrangements, its plans to continue to develop dispensaries in Puerto Rico, and its ability to obtain licenses in additional jurisdictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected, including, but not limited to, in relation to executing on and maintaining its supply and distribution arrangements and recent contractual arrangements, in relation to developing dispensaries in Puerto Rico, and its ability to obtain licenses in additional jurisdictions. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

[1] The Busiest Airport in the World 2018

SOURCE: Chemesis International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608666/Chemesis-International-Inc-Announces-Initial-Deployment-of-its-VICKI-Artificial-Intelligence-Self-Checkout-Solution-at-Atlanta-International-Airport