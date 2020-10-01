Media Central Corporation Inc.: Media Central Continues to Expand Affiliate Marketing Partnerships Signing with Vessi, Canada's Leading Waterproof Footwear Brand

MediaCentral to further monetize online media channels by tapping into the fashion market with latest affiliate marketing partnership

Vessi partnership adds to MediaCentral's growing successful affiliate marketing program

Global footwear market is estimated at $365.5 billion with the athleisure chic category continuing to grow 1

Affiliate marketing continues to expand with the industry estimated at $12 billion dollars globally in 20172

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY)(FSE:3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") today announced that they have entered into an affiliate partnership with the well-known waterproof Canadian footwear company, Vessi. The partnership will be featured on the digital platforms of MediaCentral's leading NOW Magazine ("NOW"), and the Georgia Straight ("Straight). Similar to the previously announced partnership with online gaming site, Spreads, editors from each outlet will produce engaging sponsored content that will drive potential consumers to Vessi's website via in-text links, banner ads and emails.

Vessi is a Vancouver-based Canadian waterproof sneaker company that launched in 2018. In April of this year, Vessi introduced the Vessi Community Fund, a fund giving away $1,000 for 10 days to everyday heroes who are looking to make a difference through small acts of kindness within their community. As a direct result, Vessi tripled their sales during that quarter and expects to hit one million customers by the end of 20203. MediaCentral will leverage its audience of 6.5 million readers through engaging and relevant content, driving readers to purchase from Vessi via affiliate links.

Statista reported that the global footwear market in 2020 is estimated to be worth $365.5 billion USD and is "forecast[ed] to reach about 530.3 billion U.S. dollars by 2027"1. MediaCentral recognizes the footwear industry in Canada is an increasingly large market and as fashion trends continue to favour athleisure sneakers, saw an opportunistic partnership in Vessi. According to Statista the footwear market in Canada is estimated at $8,637m in 2020 and is expected to grow annually by 4.0 per cent (CAGR 2020-2025)4.

As noted in the recent Spreads release, the affiliate marketing sector is worth 12 billion dollars and continues to be one of the largest sources of online ecommerce income with 94 per cent of publishers engaging with more than one affiliate partner at a time2. The Company continues to build their affiliate marketing partnerships, seeking brands that align to MediaCentral's audience of 6.5 million. Through its Vessi partnership, MediaCentral will generate revenue in the form of commission on completed sales from users that are delivered to their websites.

"We have seen positive month-over-month revenue growth from our existing affiliate partnerships and forecast affiliate marketing to be a significant sales driver as we move into the future. At MediaCentral we are focused first on the experience of our audience, and we will continue to ensure that any partnership we enter into will benefit and align with our readers interests and preferences," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral

The Vessi partnership adds to MediaCentrals affiliate agreements with Spreads, Tia Health, iMD Health, and Wineonline.ca. MediaCentral and its subsidiaries remain committed to providing its engaged audience of 6.5 million with up to the minute reporting on local news, arts, entertainment, and cultural coverage from an editorial perspective. MediaCentral carefully selects its partners ensuring principles align and that its readers will gain value from the promotion. All sponsored content is marked as such and upholds to the highest level of journalistic integrity.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,

Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. Reaching over 56 million annual readers, every Thursday in print, and every day at straight.com, Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver's most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About CannCentral Inc.

With unique daily content appealing to both new and experienced cannabis consumers, Canncentral is poised to become the leading digital publisher for all things cannabis. Presenting authentic news and lifestyle content through a verified lens, Canncentral is emerging as an industry leading authority on knowledge, product and insight for cannabis enthusiasts, patients and investors around the world. Canncentral Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

