Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Awarded Contract from Cargill

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce and welcome Cargill in signing a new agreement with Service 800. Cargill is an American privately-held global food corporation based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Founded in 1865, it is one of the largest privately-held corporations in the U.S. in terms of revenue.

Service 800 will design programs and provide resources to measure every day customer service. The program methodology goal is to deliver accurate metrics needed to build and measure an effective customer journey map.

Gail Propson, Service 800's Director of Sales and Marketing, commented, "We are very excited to be working with Cargill Incorporated and their Global Customer Engagement Research Program. SERVICE 800 will be conducting phone interviews with their Key customers globally. Our first project will begin in Oct 2020 and we are looking forward to supporting Cargill's long-term objectives in gathering actionable customer insights."

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.cargill.com

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

