Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Erneut Insiderkäufe! Modern Meat “boomt”: Aktie legt “Rallyegang” ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
Tradegate
01.10.20
15:42 Uhr
0,045 Euro
+0,002
+5,40 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MGX MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MGX MINERALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0390,04716:03
0,0400,04616:03
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2020 | 14:32
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Announces 94% Gold Recovery Metallurgy at Heino Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG) (FKT:1MG) (OTC PINK:MGXMF) announces additional metallurgy results for extraction of gold from mineralized rock from the Heino Gold Deposit by ALS Global Canada. A 2kg sample taken from a 150kg bulk sample, averaging 28.8 grams per tonne gold, was crushed and run through a gravity (Knelson) concentrator ("Pan Con" in the tables below) and flotation circuit with a 94.1% total recovery of gold and 5.9% gold reporting to tailings.

KM6240-02 Heino Surface Composite

Overall Metallurgical Balance

Product

Weight

Assay - percent or g/tonne

Distribution - percent

%

grams

Pb

Zn

Fe

S

Ag

Au

Pb

Zn

Fe

S

Ag

Au

Pan Con

0.8

16.5

2.22

1.08

43.2

34.6

644

2344

10.3

2.5

5.2

7.8

26.6

68.2

Bulk Ro Con 1

6.7

131.9

1.56

3.65

39.8

32.5

158

101

58.0

68.9

38.1

58.6

52.1

23.5

Bulk Ro Con 2

2.2

43.4

0.32

1.52

25.2

20.2

42

14.0

3.9

9.4

7.9

12.0

4.6

1.1

Bulk Ro Con 3

1.3

25.5

0.25

0.75

19.5

14.2

32

15.7

1.8

2.7

3.6

5.0

2.0

0.7

Bulk Ro Con 4

1.4

28.4

0.21

0.41

15.4

9.47

26

13.5

1.7

1.7

3.2

3.7

1.8

0.7

Bulk Ro Tail

87.5

1720.4

0.05

0.06

3.4

0.55

3

1.93

24.3

14.8

42.0

12.9

12.9

5.9

Feed

100.0

1966.1

0.18

0.36

7.0

3.72

20

28.8

100

100

100

100

100

100

KM6240-02 Heino Surface Composite

Cumulative Metallurgical Balance

Cumulative

Cum. Weight

Assay - percent or g/tonne

Distribution - percent

Product

%

grams

Pb

Zn

Fe

S

Ag

Au

Pb

Zn

Fe

S

Ag

Au

Product 1

0.8

16.5

2.22

1.08

43.2

34.6

644

2344

10.3

2.5

5.2

7.8

26.6

68.2

Product 2

6.7

131.9

1.56

3.65

39.8

32.5

158

101

58.0

68.9

38.1

58.6

52.1

23.5

Product 2 to 3

8.9

175.3

1.25

3.12

36.2

29.5

129

79.3

61.9

78.3

46.1

70.6

56.7

24.5

Product 2 to 4

10.2

200.8

1.13

2.82

34.1

27.5

117

71.3

63.7

81.0

49.7

75.6

58.7

25.2

Product 2 to 5

11.7

229.2

1.01

2.52

31.8

25.3

106

64.1

65.4

82.7

52.8

79.3

60.5

25.9

Product 6

87.5

1720.4

0.05

0.06

3.4

0.55

3

1.93

24.3

14.8

42.0

12.9

12.9

5.9

Feed

100.0

1966.1

0.18

0.36

7.0

3.72

20

28.8

100

100

100

100

100

100

Grav + Flot Con

12.5

246

1.09

2.43

32.5

25.9

142

217

75.7

85.2

58.0

87.1

87.1

94.1

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Advisors

Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder and communications advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal advisor to MGX Minerals Inc.

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a Canadian resource and technology company.

Contact Information:

Neil Foran
Chief Financial Officer
neil@mgxminerals.com
Web: www.mgxminerals.com

Media:

Andy Radia
Director, Communications and Marketing
Kingsdale Advisors
Ph: 416-867-2357
aradia@kingsdaleadvisors.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to holding the postponed Meeting, the filing of an amended notice of meeting and record date for the postponed Meeting and sampling and testing and any and all results expected therefrom. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "in the event", "if", "believes", "asserts", "position", "intends", "envisages", "assumes", "recommends", "estimates", "approximate", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

The Company's forward-looking information are based on the applicable assumptions and factors the Company considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to the Company at such time, including without limitation, the ability to host the postponed Meeting at a later date, the ability to find a suitable location which can accommodate an in-person shareholders' meeting, the ability of the Company to seek and obtain Court-ordered relief from the statutory deadline for holding the Meeting, the ability of the Company to successfully complete sampling and testing and any and all results expected therefrom. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors. These factors include, among others, uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets or factors otherwise affecting project sites or sampling and testing. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors, and their potential effects, which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: MGX Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608681/MGX-Minerals-Announces-94-Gold-Recovery-Metallurgy-at-Heino-Gold-Deposit

MGX MINERALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.