Researchers at the University of Rhode Island have suggested US homeowners are prepared to pay $279 per year to avoid living within a mile of a solar plant.Researchers at the University of Rhode Island have analyzed how solar parks affect the value of nearby houses. The group studied 419,258 property sales related to 284,364 properties within three miles of 208 utility scale or large commercial solar plants in the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With the property sales studied having occurred before and after installation of the PV fields in question, some 18,000 transactions took place ...

